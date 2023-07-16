Top name who was recently spotted training with Natalya is backstage for AEW Collision

One of Natalya's recent trainees was just seen backstage for a Tony Khan-produced event. Stardom's Utami Hayashishita was reportedly seen in Canada this weekend, in the last show for AEW's Canada tour. The reasons for her appearance however have not been disclosed.

Hayashishita has made her mark in Japanese wrestling. She held the World of Stardom Championship and the Future of Stardom Championship just to name a few. She also made appearances on several other promotions including New Japan Pro Wrestling.

According to Fightful Select, the Super Rookie was spotted at the New Hart Dungeon in Florida previously, training with the likes of WWE Superstars Natalya and IYO SKY. She was seen in Calgary which is the venue for AEW Collision, Battle of the Belts, and ROH.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Utami Hayashishita is backstage at AEW Collision tonight. Likely working tapings for ROH.



VIA: Fightful

Natalya spotted training another world-renowned talent

WWE Superstar Natalya has been known to train a lot of her co-workers. Her family has their own wrestling training grounds, the Hart Dungeon, and recently this was host to a top talent. This was Stardom's Utami Hayashishita.

The former WWE Women's Champion went to Twitter to post a photo of her training session with the Super Rookie, thanking her for appearance at the training grounds. The Japanese superstar responded to her tweet as well, which can be found here.

"Thank you for bringing your heart to training tonight @utami0914. Such an incredible evening— #DungeonStrong."

You can check out the tweet below:

Many superstars across the world have gotten to appear for AEW or ROH despite being signed to different promotions. Utami Hayashishita's appearance this weekend's set of events could be a one-time appearance. This could also be the start of more appearances to come and a potential signing somewhere down the road.

Do you think Hayashishita could be a great addition to the AEW roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.