Natalya trains with 24-year-old Japanese wrestling star [PHOTO]

Natalya recently trained with a young Japanese wrestling star.

Utami Hayashishita is one of the top young prospects in women's wrestling. She currently wrestles in Japan for World Wonder Ring Stardom. The 24-year-old has already won multiple championships and is making an impact in the women's division.

She previously won the Future of Stardom and the World of Stardom Championships. It looks like she is now looking to elevate her game to the next level.

Natalya is no stranger to the ring. She has wrestled in most women's matches in WWE and has many impressive accolades. Despite having one of the longest careers, the veteran still helps the young talent coming through the ranks.

The former Women's Champion recently shared a photo on social media that showed her training with Utami Hayashishita.

"Thank you for bringing your heart to training tonight @utami0914. Such an incredible evening— #DungeonStrong," she captioned the photo.

Natalya wants Rhea Ripley to respect her

Although the Canadian star has accomplished a lot in this business, not everybody respects her, especially Rhea Ripley, who has been disrespecting the former Divas Champion at every opportunity.

The former Divas Champion recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and said she wanted Rhea to respect her.

"Rhea looks at me like I couldn't go 10 seconds with her, and she's not wrong because at Night of Champions, I took my eyes off the prize, and I was unfocused, and I'm not gonna even blame Dom for what happened at Night of Champions. But I would like to have the same respect that I've given to her reciprocated back to me," Natalya said. [9:49 - 10:06]

Training with someone like Utami Hayashishita could do wonders for the self-proclaimed BOAT, who hasn't been at her best lately.

