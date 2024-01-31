Top star who has a "long-time friendship" with The Young Bucks heading to AEW - Reports 

If recent reports are anything to go by, a massive free agent with close ties to The Young Bucks might soon be signing with AEW. The said performer is Kazuchika Okada, who officially became a free agent a few hours back.

A few days back, it was revealed that Okada was departing NJPW after more than a decade-long tenure. As expected, fans soon began speculating about The Rainmaker's next destination, with some hoping he joins AEW, where he has performed in the past, while others clamored to see him in WWE.

However, the latest update from PWInsider indicates that Kazuchika Okada might be All Elite. It was noted that due to Okada's close friendship with The Young Bucks, who have also worked for NJPW, he could land in All Elite Wrestling.

Moreover, it was also added that the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion did hold discussions with WWE, albeit at very premature levels.

Eric Bischoff thinks Kazuchika Okada is AEW-bound

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff explained that Okada's accomplishments in NJPW might not be enough to get him a contract with WWE. He believes The Rwillker would most likely join Tony Khan's company.

"You're not going to be able to come into WWE based on your success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and what they've seen of you and be thrusted in a position like that," he said. "Based on what I've heard, because I know nothing, he's probably going to end up in AEW because jumping into the grind of WWE if you don't really want to move to the United States, phew, imagine it? We'll see, though."

With Dynamite just hours away, it'll be interesting to see if Tony Khan pulls off a surprise and has Okada debut at the event.

Do you see Kazuchika Okada signing with All Elite Wrestling? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

