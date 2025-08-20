Top star has reportedly NOT signed a deal with AEW/ROH

AEW has hired a lot of great wrestlers in the past six years, and it continues to make high-profile signings. It was recently reported that a top star has not inked a deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion despite rumors of his hiring.

Popular independent star Adam Priest recently appeared on Ring of Honor TV and revealed that he will start working with The Workhorsemen from now on. This led fans to speculate that the star has signed with Ring of Honor. However, Fightful Select recently reported Priest is still not contracted to All Elite Wrestling or ROH.

Sources close to Adam Priest have reportedly shared that he is still a free agent and is working with Ring of Honor as an independent performer. Priest is considered one of the top indie wrestlers right now.

Fans are excited to see what's next for him. It will be interesting to see if he decides to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan confirms new AEW signing

Tony Khan recently made a major announcement by confirming the latest signing of the Jacksonville-based company. He took to X to confirm that Ace Austin is finally All Elite.

Austin made his AEW in-ring debut against Ricochet on last week's episode of Collision. Despite delivering a stellar performance, the debutant lost to the high-flying Lightskin Kingpin after an interference from the Gates of Agony. The match was taped last Wednesday and received a lot of praise from fans when it aired.

"Congratulations! It’s official, @The_Ace_Austin! After an excellent debut match on Saturday #AEWCollision tonight vs. @KingRicochet, now Ace Austin is All Elite," Khan wrote.

You can view Khan's post below.

Ace Austin gained popularity during his TNA Wrestling tenure. He is a three-time X-Division Champion and a three-time TNA World Tag Team Champion. It's great to see All Elite Wrestling recruit another talented wrestler.

