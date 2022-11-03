Top star reportedly urged Tony Khan to book dream match against Bryan Danielson and current champion in AEW 

Esteemed wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has reported that NJPW legend Katsuyori Shibata has two major dream opponents he wants to face in AEW: Bryan Danielson and Orange Cassidy.

Shibata was forced into retirement in 2017 after an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match against Kazuchika Okada; where after the bout, he collapsed backstage and was rushed to the hospital to be treated for a subdural hematoma.

However, Shibata has made sporadic appearances in the ring. Following his shocking appearance on the most recent episode of Dynamite, he will challenge Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Championship this Friday on Rampage.

According to Dave Meltzer on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the match against Cassidy is one of two dream matches Shibata wants to have in All Elite Wrestling, with the other being against the "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson.

"Shibata told AEW that he wanted… he had two matches that he wanted in AEW. Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson, so they are going to work on doing both of them." [H/T WrestlePurists]

With the established working relationship between AEW and NJPW in full swing, could we see "The Wrestler" face any other stars from the All Elite Wrestling roster? Only time will tell!

Katsuyori Shibata came to Orange Cassidy's rescue at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022

While newer fans of All Elite Wrestling may be surprised by Katsuyori Shibata's appearance on Dynamite, it's not the first time he has come to Orange Cassidy's rescue after being beaten down.

He first helped out the current All-Atlantic Champion at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June 2022, where Cassidy was beaten down by Will Ospreay and Aussie Open following his match with Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship.

Cassidy even gave Shibata his sunglasses and posed for the camera as a show of respect, teasing a partnership down the line. However, it's fair to say that no one expected them to be fighting over championship gold in 2022.

