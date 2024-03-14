According to recent reports, one of WrestleMania XL's headliners is in Boston to support Mercedes Mone ahead of her rumored AEW debut.

Bayley and Naomi have been close friends with Mercedes for a long time now. In May 2022, The Glow star and the Boss turned a lot of heads when they walked out of the WWE due to creative differences with the company. Since then, their careers have taken separate paths.

Naomi had a stint in TNA Wrestling before coming back to the WWE earlier this year at Royal Rumble. On the other hand, Mercedes transitioned to Japan, competing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM. Mone even captured the IWGP Women's Champion by defeating KAIRI last February. Unfortunately, she faced an injury in May 2023, which forced her to take a break from wrestling for the rest of the year.

Following her injury, it was reported that Mercedes Mone was now a free agent, and since then, rumors regarding her future started circulating online. As you may know, Mone is heavily rumored to make her All Elite debut tonight at AEW Dynamite: Big Business, which is set to take place in former Sasha Banks' hometown, Boston.

PWInsider is now reporting that both Bayley and Naomi are in Boston to support their best friend, who is rumored to appear at AEW Big Business tonight.

Earlier it was reported that Mone was heading back to WWE. However, those talks reportedly fell through earlier this year, which apparently opened the door for Tony Khan to negotiate.

It will be interesting to see whether the rumors about Mercedes Mone's debut are true tonight at Big Business.

