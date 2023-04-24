Triple H was "adamant" about keeping WWE's interest in current AEW star a secret - Reports

AEW and WWE have seemingly been gunning after the same top free agents over the past few months, but despite Triple H's efforts, Tony Khan has scooped up the likes of Jay White. According to a recent report, The Game wanted to make sure the promotion's interest was kept a secret.

White recently made his AEW debut as a signed star this past Wednesday when he took on Kommander. The Switchblade proved too much for the Luchadore to handle and picked up a hard-fought-for win.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Triple H was reportedly in contact with Jay White, but The Game was "adamant" that the details of their discussion shouldn't be leaked. However, in the weeks leading up to his AEW debut, WWE reportedly had little to no contact with the star.

Unfortunately, it seems like whatever plans the WWE COO had with Jay White never came to fruition and due to his signing with All Elite Wrestling, they likely won't be realized for a long time.

Konnan doesn't believe that Jay White adds anything important to the AEW roster

While fans have praised White across his career and many clamored for him to be signed, the star hasn't impressed everyone. Some fans were very critical of his recent match against Kommander, but it seems like veterans like Konnan weren't too happy either.

During the recent Keepin' It 100, the WCW veteran pointed out that The Switchblade wasn't portrayed as a star by Khan, which hindered his star appeal.

"He doesn't come off like a star and the problem is that Tony [Khan] has painted himself into a corner. You know when you watch these shows like 'Cribs' and sh*t like that and the guy has got like 50 cars and you're like, 'Okay, when do you find time to drive them? Do you drive one every day, what's the deal here?'" (H/T Wrestling Inc)

It remains to be seen if Jay White will ultimately become a main event star in All Elite Wrestling, but it seems like he's currently more focused on establishing The Bullet Club in the promotion.

