Triple H-led WWE has "opened talks" with a 24-year-old star about possible signing - Reports

WWE seems to be growing more aggressive in their "war" against AEW despite having more established names. Reports are now emerging that claim that the promotion has been consistently pursuing Komander, even before his AEW debut.

The 24-year-old star made his AEW debut during the recent Face of the Revolution Ladder Match and put on a show that impressed many fans online. However, reports quickly emerged that WWE had an interest in him, and it seems like they've been approaching him for longer than fans might have realized.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it seems that Komander has been in the promotion's sights for quite some time.

"WWE had opened talks with Komander prior to AEW announcing him for the ladder match about potentially doing a tryout, but not a contract offer. But they did speed up the process, contacting him again right after he was announced for appearing in the ladder match, and again right after the match trying to speed up the process. The change in the head of recruiting in WWE has sped up their wanting to consider new talent," Meltzer said.

It's currently unclear whether or not he'll end up in either promotion, but Komander has clearly left an impression on the two biggest wrestling companies in America, and he could have a future in either.

Komander recently addressed the interest from both AEW and WWE

Triple H recently snatched up Dragon Lee under AEW's nose, and now that they've established interest in Komander, some fans are wondering if he'll take the same route. But the young star is likely more humble than many realize, as he showed in a recent interview.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Komander expressed just how much he appreciates all the positive feedback.

“It’s very humbling to hear that people want to know where I’m going next,” says Komander. “That is a huge honor, to be spoken of in such a manner. I came from nothing. I did this because it is what I love to do. I understand that my career could be just like my rope walk—it could be a great success, or it could be a failure. I’m always going to get back up. I never did this for the fame. I do it out of love. Whatever comes next is a blessing." (H/T: Fightful)

The young star clearly hasn't allowed his newfound popularity to go to his head, and his grounded approach could possibly result in whether he'll end up being All Elite or becoming a WWE Superstar.

