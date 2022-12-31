Triple H reportedly hadn't held talks with WWE Superstar's real-life brother about potential big signing 

New information has emerged pertaining to WWE's potential talks with Dralistico.

Dragon Lee recently announced that he would be signing with the Triple H-led promotion almost immediately after dethroning AEW's FTR for the AAA tag titles. He will be joining the company's NXT roster and will reportedly become the highest-paid member, a position formerly held by Mandy Rose.

Reports emerged shortly following that Lee had pushed hard for his brother, Dralistico, to be signed too. The company, however, passed on him. Wrestling Observer's Denise Salcedo reported some more details on the matter, explaining that Dralistico has not held any talks with Triple H's company in 2022 at all.

"So they did NOT try out together. And speaking for the year 2022 specifically, WWE and Dralistico have not had any talks this year. Prior to that is unknown, but this year they did not." - Denise Salcedo via Twitter.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo 2/2



So they did NOT try out together.



And speaking for the year 2022 specifically, WWE and Dralistico have not had any talks this year. Prior to that it is unknown, but this year they did not. 2/2So they did NOT try out together. And speaking for the year 2022 specifically, WWE and Dralistico have not had any talks this year. Prior to that it is unknown, but this year they did not.

Dragon Lee and Dralistico have vacated the AAA tag titles, ending their reign in just a single day. Both Lee and Dralistico have appeared in AEW this year, and they are the brothers of Rush, who signed with Tony Khan's promotion over the summer.

Dralistico did not attend his brother's WWE try-out as previously speculated

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo I have learned some information regarding the rumors that Dralistico & Dragon Lee tried out for WWE.



Dralistico has not tried out for WWE & when Dragon Lee went for his private workout (which some call a tryout, and that’s fine) Dralistico did not go.



1/2 I have learned some information regarding the rumors that Dralistico & Dragon Lee tried out for WWE. Dralistico has not tried out for WWE & when Dragon Lee went for his private workout (which some call a tryout, and that’s fine) Dralistico did not go.1/2

Salcedo also reported that despite what had been rumored, Dralistico did not join his brother for a try-out. There was one held for Dragon Lee, but it was private.

"I have learned some information regarding the rumors that Dralistico & Dragon Lee tried out for WWE. Dralistico has not tried out for WWE & when Dragon Lee went for his private workout [tryout] Dralistico did not go." - Salcedo wrote.

Dralistico has also wrestled for AAA, AEW, and ROH all throughout December. There has been no word as to whether or not he is in talks with another promotion. He remains the only of the three brothers not to have a contract with a major promotion.

Which promotion would you like to see Dralistico sign with? Let us know in the comments section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes