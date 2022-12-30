Triple H reportedly "passed on" the opportunity to sign WWE Superstar's real-life brother 

Reports say that Triple H passed on the chance to bring in new WWE Superstar Dragon Lee's brother, Dralistico.

News broke yesterday that newly crowned AAA tag champ Dragon Lee had signed with WWE to head to their NXT brand. He made the announcement immediately after capturing the tag titles from AEW's FTR. He has previously performed in Tony Khan's AEW and Ring of Honor promotions, as the real-life brother to Rush and another member of Andrade's La Faccion Ingobernables.

Fightful Select has since reported that Lee had pushed for another of his brothers, and tag-title-winning partner, Dralistico to be signed by WWE. Once again, AEW fans may recognize Dralistico for his sporadic appearances as well as his tag match next to Rush at ROH Final Battle earlier this month.

However, WWE are said to have passed on him for the time being.

The report further indicates that Dragon Lee gained interest when he appeared on AEW TV. It's said the company 'swooped in' and came to an agreement when they learned he was not under contract.

AEW signed Bandido despite interest from WWE

This isn't the first time Triple H's promotion has taken a look at a luchador after making their first foray into AEW. Bandido made his debut for the company earlier this year to challenge for Chris Jericho's ROH title.

After what many considered a successful first outing, it was reported that he was under Triple H's microscope and that Tony Khan had offered him a contract almost immediately.

Despite the interest, Bandido eventually signed with Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling. He had worked with TK prior to his All-Elite debut, having defended his Lineal ROH title at Supercard of Honor. Further to that point, he was heavily involved in the spiritual prequel event to All Elite Wrestling, in the main event of All In.

