Triple H reportedly trying to exact revenge on AEW President Tony Khan for firing multiple shots at WWE 

Professional wrestling fans are in for a stacked weekend as both WWE and AEW plan for significant events. Things will get especially interesting on September 4, when both promotions have booked sizeable events on the same day. However, this may not be just a coincidence.

AEW will host its biggest show of the year, All Out from Chicago, which features notable bouts, including the inaugural trios title match, a Casino Ladder match, and a TBD world title match. Across the aisle, WWE's NXT brand will roll out its third installment of the World's Collide event. The show will witness the end of NXT UK and mark a new beginning for the brand's concept forever.

From the moment WWE announced the date of the Worlds Collide event, many called into question the company's decision to host the landmark affair on the same day as All Out 2022.

With fans conflicted over which program they'll tune in for, PWInsider is reporting that Triple H is using the NXT event as a way to fire shots at AEW President Tony Khan. Below is the outlet's response during a Q&A session when fans asked if the decision to book the show the same day was made on purpose:

"I definitely think he [Triple H] did. We hadn’t word one about the show and suddenly, there it was. I think it’s a brilliant move. Tony Khan has taken a lot of victory laps along the way at WWE’s expense to turnabout is fair play to me. He tried to hurt HHH, and did, so it’s time for H to fire back," via PWInsider.

The "victory laps," as mentioned by PWInisder, could reference several things. This could include AEW signing former WWE talent recently, specifically former NXT Superstars in who Triple H had been particularly invested.

AEW President Tony Khan comments on going against WWE under Triple H's regime

Tony Khan has commented on Triple H taking over his new backstage duties in WWE. In general, Khan feels that the changes The Game is bringing to WWE's TV product will only help the wrestling industry and the Jacksonville-based promotion as a whole:

During an interview with DAZN, Tony Khan gave his take on the recent corporate changes in World Wrestling Entertainment:

"I think they've been better. It seems like that's the consensus among people who watch them. I think in general, if it's gonna get more people watching wrestling, that's probably not gonna hurt any wrestling company. And we stand to gain the most in many ways because if you're a big wrestling fan, and if you've been away (...)you might be saying 'Where are Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson? CM Punk's back?'" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Fans will have to wait and see which promotion will thrive upon their much-awaited clash on September 4.

Do you think it was an intelligent decision by NXT to host The Worlds Collide event the same day as All Out? Which show will you be watching on Sunday? Let us know all your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below.

