Triple H's latest WWE signing to replace Mandy Rose as most-paid in NXT - Reports

A new report has emerged on Triple H's latest WWE signing, Dragon Lee, and his positioning as the highest-paid talent in NXT.

Dragon Lee announced that he was signing with WWE mere moments after he had captured the AAA tag titles from AEW's FTR. He has made appearances for both AEW and ROH this year, with his debut in the former promotion bringing him into the interest of Triple H's regime.

Reporting more on the move, Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the belief is Lee has become the highest-paid NXT talent. If true, then he has succeeded Mandy Rose in that respect.

"The belief is that he would be the highest paid NXT wrestler now that Mandy Rose is no longer working with the brand. It’s a three-year deal and does call for pay increases with each year, but the hope and certainly the feeling he was given is he would have a main roster contract and be brought up in 2024." - Dave Meltzer wrote.

It has been further reported that there are plans for the Luchador to be bumped up to the main roster in 2024. He will get pay increases each year as per his deal.

Dragon Lee reportedly pushed for WWE to sign Dralistico

AEW fans may recognize Lee's brothers Rush and Dralistico. Rush joined the promotion to reform La Faccion Ingobernables with Andrade earlier this year. Dralistico has worked like Dragon Lee in that he has made sporadic appearances. He notably wrestled alongside Rush at ROH Final Battle.

With Rush currently in AEW and Dragon Lee now signed to WWE, Dralistico remains the only brother not contracted to either company. Lee fought for that not to be the case, as it was reported yesterday that he had pushed for Dralistico to be signed too.

However, WWE apparently opted to pass on the luchador.

