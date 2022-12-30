Triple H's newest signing agreed to join WWE despite strong interest from AEW - Reports

WWE fans are buzzing at the recent news of Triple H adding one of wrestling's hottest free agents to the NXT roster, but could AEW president Tony Khan have stopped this move from happening?

On December 28th, Mexican promotion AAA hosted their final event of the year where, after defeating FTR with his brother Dralistico, Dragon Lee announced that he was heading to WWE in the new year.

Lee has been one of the premier high-flyers in wrestling for some time, winning championships in companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and AAA's rival promotion CMLL.

The luchador will kickstart his WWE career in the new year, but according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW initially made Dragon Lee an offer to join the promotion.

"AEW had also made an offer to Lee. One friend of his told us that Lee had come to him looking for advice, likely from him and others, on which offer to take.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

It has also been reported that WWE's surge in interest in Dragon Lee came from his appearance on AEW Dynamite in August 2022. Lee competed for All Elite Wrestling without a contract, meaning WWE could swoop in and make the luchador an offer without breaking any rules.

Dragon Lee's AEW appearance wasn't the most successful of all time

One of the more surprising aspects of Dragon Lee picking WWE over All Elite Wrestling is that many of his family members are currently signed with Tony Khan's promotion. His brother Rush and godfather Andrade El Idolo are currently signed, while his other brother Dralistico has appeared on a sporadic basis.

However, Dragon Lee choosing WWE over All Elite Wrestling might be a good thing in hindsight, given how his family treated him when he made his debut for the company in August 2022.

Lee teamed up with Andrade and Rush to take on The Elite in the first round of the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. Despite a strong showing, it was WWE's newest signing who was pinned by Kenny Omega, leading La Faccion Ingobrenable to be eliminated from the tournament.

After the match, Andrade and Rush savagely beat up Dragon Lee, effectively kicking him out of the stable. He was not seen on either All Elite Wrestling or ROH TV again, although he did stay close to Dralistico, who he teamed up with in Mexico since he had nothing to do with the attack.

