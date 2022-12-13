Triple H's next rumored WWE signing will reportedly assume "Vice President" position; new details emerge 

Triple H will reportedly bring William Regal back to WWE in a "Vice President position."

Tony Khan recently confirmed during the Ring of Honor Final Battle media call that the former King of the Ring will be leaving AEW so he can return to WWE. His last storyline saw him betray Jon Moxley at Full Gear, handing the world title to MJF.

Regal was later betrayed by MJF, as Friedman attacked the veteran from the back with brass knuckles. The Gentleman Villain stretchered out of the arena with Bryan Danielson accompanying him. Last week on AEW Dynamite, he cut what appeared to be a farewell promo, revealing his initial betrayal to be the final lesson for the Blackpool Combat Club before he goes.

He will remain with AEW until the end of 2022, and per their release arrangement, Tony Khan also confirmed that Regal cannot appear on-screen for the next year in WWE.

PWInsider recently reported that sources have indicated that Regal and WWE have come to terms with his new position in the company. He will start the first week of January as a "Vice President", albeit his official role has not been disclosed. Fightful has since confirmed that same report.

Regal worked closely with WWE's CCO Triple H in NXT. He was released in 2021 as the brand took a new direction and made his AEW debut at Revolution earlier this year. He spent nine months with AEW before his departure was confirmed.

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson is due for a feud with MJF

After betraying Moxley at Full Gear, the Blackpool Combat Club appeared to wash their hands of Regal. But when Mox prepared to seek revenge on the Briton, he found Bryan Danielson coming between the pair.

Likewise, when MJF attacked Regal out of the blue, it was Bryan who accompanied his mentor to the hospital. It was reported shortly after that instance that Bryan Danielson is being prepared to feud with MJF for the title. They could potentially face off at Revolution 2023.

"The idea is to build a major program with MJF vs. Danielson for the title and MJF putting Regal out as the catalyst. Whether that’s the Revolution main event for 3/5 in San Francisco, which would mean it would take four months to get to the match which feels way long, or they do a TV match [and perhaps use that to build to a PPV match] is unknown," Dave Meltzer wrote.

Bryan Danielson has challenged for the world title three times before. He drew his first challenge against Hangman Page, before losing the rematch. His third came against Jon Moxley with the vacant title on the line, and he missed out once again.

