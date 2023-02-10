Truth behind MJF referencing WWE star Liv Morgan in his AEW Dynamite promo disclosed - Reports 

MJF seemingly made a reference to WWE Superstar Liv Morgan on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite. A new report has come out detailing the authenticity of the promo.

Konosuke Takeshita pushed The Salt of the Earth to the absolute limit in the opener of Dynamite. After the win, the AEW World Champion cut a scathing promo, explaining how he became the 'sc**bag' he is now.

MJF told the story about a time when he was driving in heavy rain with a girl (whom he named 'Liv'). He revealed that while she was performing a sexual act on him, he sped up, and they ended up having a near-fatal accident.

When MJF heard sirens, he switched seats to make it look like the girl was in the driver's seat.

The promo was met with audible gasps from the crowd, and fans on social media were buzzing as well. Many people wondered if the promo was authentic or not.

Bryan Alvarez explained during Wrestling Observer Live that the story was almost true, as MJF and his friends did crash into a tree many years ago, but the part about Liv Morgan was made up for heel heat. He concluded by saying that 80% of the story was true.

Liv Morgan praised a recently returned WWE star

Among the many stars Triple H has brought back to WWE, Sarah Logan has been one of them. She has been repackaged as a member of the Viking Raiders. Liv Morgan praised her in a recent interview.

“She’s hella different now. Everything is different. I mean, presentation, just everything. The baby — everything is different, but it’s very cool,” Morgan said. “It feels like normal. It feels like nothing even happened, just having her back. It just feels like she never left."

The former SmackDown Women's Champion continued:

“It’s awesome, and it’s so her. It’s just so much knowledge about everything like Viking and mystical,” Morgan said. “I don’t even know the right word. It’s not woodsy. She has so much knowledge and it’s just cool to see her do something so different. It’s so cool to see her just dive into something that is so different and thrive in it." [H/T - Wrestle Zone]

﻿Liv Morgan enjoyed a stunning display in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble when she started at the #2 spot and lasted right till the end before Rhea Ripley eliminated her.

What was your reaction to the controversial Dynamite promo? Sound off in the comments below.

