"She’s hella different now" - Liv Morgan heavily praises 29-year-old WWE Superstar's gimmick

Last week, Liv Morgan made history at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event when she lasted over an hour in the match. She recently heavily praised former Riott Squad stablemate Sarah Logan and her new gimmick on WWE SmackDown.

In 2017, Liv Morgan made her main roster debut alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan as part of the Riott Squad on the blue brand. A couple of years later, every member of the squad went their separate ways as Riott and Logan left the company, leaving Morgan to begin her singles journey.

Last year, Sarah Logan returned to the company and debuted a new character alongside the Viking Raiders on the blue brand. Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, the former SmackDown Women's Champion heavily praised Logan's return to the company:

“She’s hella different now. Everything is different. I mean, presentation, just everything. The baby — everything is different, but it’s very cool,” Morgan said. “It feels like normal. It feels like nothing even happened, just having her back. It just feels like she never left."

Morgan also went on to praise Logan's new character Valhalla:

“It’s awesome, and it’s so her. It’s just so much knowledge about everything like Viking and mystical,” Morgan said. “I don’t even know the right word. It’s not woodsy. She has so much knowledge and it’s just cool to see her do something so different. It’s so cool to see her just dive into something that is so different and thrive in it." [H/T - WrestleZone]

It will be interesting to see if the two superstars ever reunite to go after the tag titles on the main roster.

Liv Morgan will be participating in her fourth WWE Elimination Chamber match in Montreal

In 2019, WWE introduced the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The match for the titles was contested among six teams inside the Elimination Chamber. Morgan took part as a member of the Riott squad.

Unfortunately, she lost the match to The Boss n Hug Connection. In 2020, Liv Morgan entered the chamber for the second time. However, Shayna Baszler dominated the match as she eliminated every single competitor and set a new record.

Last year, Liv Morgan entered the Elimination Chamber match for the third time to earn a shot at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. However, she was again eliminated by Alexa Bliss.

This year marks her fourth appearance in a chamber match. She will be facing five other competitors inside the structure to earn a title match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Belair will face Liv Morgan at Mania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes