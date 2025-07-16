Two massive free agents were backstage at AEW All In 2025; they recently left WWE - Reports

Two massive former WWE stars were present backstage at AEW All In 2025, and it makes for some interesting reading. That is because they are now free agents and can show up anywhere.

All In was a great show as it broke the record for being the longest wrestling show to air, surpassing the six-hour mark. There were many surprises at the event, as well as numerous title changes.

AEW and WWE have historically maintained a give-and-take relationship regarding talent transfers between the two companies. Fightful Select has now reported that two former stars from the Stamford-based promotion were in attendance, and they were none other than Shotzi Blackheart and Gigi Dolin.

The report noted:

“There were a ton of non-AEW wrestlers in attendance for All In. They included Shotzi Blackheart, Priscilla Kelly/Gigi Dolin, Monty Brown, Joey Janela, Brian Myers, and others.” [H/T Ringside News]

Shotzi Blackheart will never know why she was let go from WWE

When Triple H released Shotzi Blackheart from her contract, it came as a surprise to many, given that she was such a popular name.

In a recent episode of the Ariel Helwani Show, she revealed that she does not know why she was let go. She said:

“I probably will never know why they released me, but WWE doesn’t owe me anything. That’s showbiz, right? They just didn’t think that I was money and that’s OK. I can take that.”

It's great to see that she doesn't harbor any ill will towards her former employers, and that's always a good thing in the wrestling business.

