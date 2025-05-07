Two stars officially granted release from AEW; backstage details revealed - Reports

Backstage details have been revealed about two AEW stars who were released earlier this week. Some of the details might come as a surprise to some fans.

Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were released from All Elite Wrestling, as confirmed by PWInsider. The tag team, despite not being a huge part of the company, were a regular in Ring of Honor ever since Tony Khan bought the company a few years back.

Now, more backstage details have been revealed about their departures. Once again, PWInsider have reported that both Dutch and Vincent requested their release from the contract. Their original deals ran until late 2025 it is believed.

The report also stated that the split between AEW and the two stars was amicable and that there are also chances that they could show up in the company later down the line. That, however, won't be as contracted talents.

Fans urge WWE to sign Vincent and Dutch after AEW release

WWE and AEW frequently engage in a lot of cross company signings. The two companies have signed up a lot of stars over the last few years with varying levels of success.

There are cases to be made for the likes of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk in WWE's favor and Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho on the other side. Given such history, wrestling fans have now urged Triple H and co. to sign up Vincent and Dutch now that they were released.

Some of them suggested that they will be great if paired with Karrion Kross while others said that they could do wonders as a tag team in NXT. It will be interesting to see what their immediate plans are and whether or not there are any clauses for them not to wrestle elsewhere for a brief period of time.

Time will tell if the Triple H will end up singing them.

