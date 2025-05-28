Unfortunate update on 5-time champion hours before AEW Dynamite - Reports

A five-time champion competed at this year's AEW Double or Nothing. Now, there is some unfortunate news regarding him, hours before Dynamite.

Nicholas Jackson and Matthew Jackson teamed with The Death Riders to face the team of Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps in an Anarchy in the Arena match. The animosity between the two teams made this bout every bit as brutal, with some particularly dangerous spots. In the end, it was the babyfaces who came out on top over the heels. Given the type of contest, it should come as no surprise that some talent are pretty banged up.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is now reporting that several of AEW's talent are feeling the effects of Double or Nothing. It appears that many of them are awaiting on-site medical clearances, and the list of questionable ones is "as long as its been in a while."

It was also reported that the Young Bucks emerged from Double or Nothing with injuries, and it is feared that Nicholas Jackson may have sustained a concussion. However, the official diagnosis has not yet been confirmed.

Nicholas Jackson is one of the EVPs of the company and a former three-time AEW Tag Team Champion. Jackson also won the World Trios Championship in the promotion alongside his brother Matthew Jackson and Kenny Omega.

Will Ospreay will be travelling to AEW Dynamite tonight

Will Ospreay and Jamie Hayter were involved in brutal matches at Double or Nothing. Hayter faced off against Mercedes Mone in the finals of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. She put on a valiant effort but ultimately came up short.

Ospreay main evented the show against Hangman Adam Page. Both men put on a spectacular match that was extremely physical in nature. In the end, Page came out on top to win the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Jamie Hayter is perfectly fine after her match with Mercedes Mone, and there are no worries about her. It is also noted that Will Ospreay will be traveling to AEW Dynamite tonight and is fine despite his physical match with Hangman Page. All Elite Wrestling will likely announce more matches after its talents become medically cleared for tonight.

It will be interesting to see how many of the talent who competed at Double or Nothing will be available for Dynamite.

