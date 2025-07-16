Unfortunate update on AEW stars' health after All In 2025 - Reports

AEW All In: Texas was a huge night for Tony Khan and company. Many top stars featured in grueling matches at the pay-per-view. While fans thoroughly enjoyed the action, it would be hard for the wrestlers to recover after delivering physically demanding performances. That said, a new report has indicated that several stars might miss the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling has announced just one match for Wednesday's show thus far. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli will take on "Hangman" Adam Page, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs in trios action. Also, Toni Storm will be live on the show following her massive win over Mercedes Mone. Meanwhile, many fans have been wondering if any star got hurt at All In.

Fightful recently reported that no wrestler is seriously injured heading into Dynamite. However, many of them are seemingly 'banged up' and will be on hiatus for a while.

“There was a lot of talk going in about Kenny’s [Omega] health and being able to do the [Kazuchika] Okada match. How’s he doing afterwards? And how’s the general health of the roster coming out of the show? There are admittedly some wrestlers that are banged up and some that will miss a little bit of time, but I didn’t hear of a ton of serious, serious injuries," Sean Ross Sapp said on Fightful's Q&A podcast. [H/T: Ringside News]

AEW suffered a major setback before All In; Tony Khan issued a statement

Mere hours before All In went on air, AEW announced that Adam Cole would not be able to perform on the show. As a result, Cole vacated the TNT Title and revealed he would be out of in-ring action due to health issues.

During the All In: Texas Post Show Media Scrum, Tony Khan disclosed that there was no time frame for Cole's return.

"I think it’s important that Adam Cole takes time to get right. Right now, there’s no clear idea of when Cole will be able to wrestle or even speak to fans again,” Khan said.

Fans and wrestlers all over the world are hoping for Cole's speedy recovery.

