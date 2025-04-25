Unfortunate update on Brian Cage's AEW future after injury - Reports

The latest report provided an update on AEW's former FTW Champion, Brian Cage's injury, and potential recovery time. Cage has been out of action for over a month due to the injury.

Brian Cage has been on the All Elite Wrestling roster since 2020, but his pushes have mostly been start-and-stop. Cage was recently added to the Don Callis Family alongside Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Lance Archer. The Machine's last televised match was on AEW Collision last month.

However, Brian Cage suffered a quad injury last month during his match on an indie show and has been out of action ever since. Nevertheless, the latest report provided an update on Cage's injury.

In the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Cage had torn his quad and didn't undergo knee surgery. Meltzer also reported that The Machine will be out for a while.

"Brian Cage tore his quad [so it's] not knee surgery. That sucks, he's going to be out for a while, a torn quad he ain't going to be back that quick."

WWE veteran advocated for Brian Cage's push in AEW

WWE veteran and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer urged AEW to make Brian Cage the next big thing earlier this year. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Dreamer stated that Cage needs a complete overhaul as a character.

"Brian Cage needs a complete overhaul for him to be taken as a serious person instead of this guy who you are going to have a great match with. It's either 'Great Match Brian' or 'Money-Making Brian;' that's going to be the difference. His look is good; this is where someone has to say, 'Hey, man, this guy could do everything; let's make him the next big thing!'"

Moreover, Brian Cage undoubtedly has the look and talent of a star, and it will be interesting to see what his creative direction will be upon his return from injury.

