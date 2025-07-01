Unfortunate update on Cope's AEW status - Reports

There has been a long-standing rumor circulating in AEW that initially began in 2023, when the Rated-R Superstar Edge was set to debut in AEW under the name Adam Copeland. Having him and Christian Cage on the same roster, to every fan, screamed the same thing: have the legendary tag team reunite for one last run as champions. Reports are now suggesting that it was more than just fan theories.

Unfortunately for fans, Adam Copeland might not return anytime soon, despite being planned for All In. Apparently, the company had initially planned for a Cope-Cage reunion before scrapping it altogether.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from the Backstage Report Podcast, the original plan was to turn FTR heel by making them target The Outrunners, but it was changed at the last moment to Adam Copeland, allowing for the build-up of a rivalry between FTR and Cope and Christian to culminate at All In.

Adam Copeland was scheduled to come back over a month ago; however, Christian Cage wanted to prioritize building Nick Wayne’s storyline and thus postponed these plans indefinitely.

"And Cope was originally discussed to come back, like, over a month ago. And then he’s been just sitting on the sidelines with no program for AEW All In as of now,” [H/T: Ringside News]

Unfortunately for Adam Copeland, that means he might have to sit this year’s All In out. For a star of his stature to miss the biggest event of AEW is sad from both a personal and professional standpoint.

AEW star Adam Copeland compared John Cena’s heel character with Hollywood Hulk Hogan

Despite being out of action, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked his thoughts about his former rival John Cena’s current heel run in First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo.

Cope said he didn’t really know how it went, but when one gets a character who has been a babyface forever to turn, it’s just like Hogan joining the nWo, always financially lucrative for the business.

“I don’t really know how it went, but a lot of people were talking about it. When you get a character that has been around for that long as a babyface, to turn, it’s like when Hogan turned and joined the nWo. It’s always a good shot in the arm for the business, for sure,” he said.

Adam Copeland, even after all these years, is still considered by many as Cena’s greatest rival. It’s a real shame that they are in AEW and WWE now, and we won’t get one last match between the two anymore.

