Unfortunate update on Killswitch's (fka Luchasaurus) AEW future - Reports

There is an unfortunate update regarding Killswitch’s (fka Luchasaurus) future, and some may wonder if we have seen the last of him in AEW. Both the fans and, more importantly, Christian Cage, will hope not.

For months now, the masked star has been away due to life-threatening health issues that have kept him out of the AEW ring. Before that, he was a notable presence alongside Christian Cage and The Patriarchy.

Wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez was speaking on the Bryan and Vinny Show when he questioned why the big man had not been seen in AEW, claiming that he had been cleared for months. He said:

“Where is Luchasaurus? Where’s Killswitch? Okay, yeah, I realize he had an illness. That was months and months and months ago. He’s been ready to go for months! Where’s the guy at, like what’s going on?” [H/T Ringside News]

Jim Cornette wants Killswitch to leave AEW

Jim Cornette is one of the most outspoken voices in the wrestling world, and he usually speaks out on all things related to wrestling. He shared his unbiased opinion when speaking about the future of Luchasaurus on his podcast, Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru, and said:

“If he does come back, I would suggest he leave again. Killswitch, dino douche, whatever. If he was [sic] capable of anything, we would have seen it by now. A long time before now. And the only thing he has ever done is gotten away.”

It will be interesting to see what kind of decision Luchasaurus will make now that it is known he has been cleared for months. If Tony Khan has no plans for the former TNT Champion in All Elite Wrestling, it would make sense for him to follow Jim Cornette's advice and consider his future.

