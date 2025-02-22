One of the most beloved talents to come out of AEW since its inception was Luchaurus (aka Killswitch). However, the star unfortunately suffered a major health issue recently, which seems to have halted his wrestling career for the time being. A new report has now emerged regarding his potential in-ring return.

Luchasaurus, along with the former "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Marko Stunt, was part of Jurassic Express. The trio was one of the most popular acts during the initial years of the All Elite promotion. Despite winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships with The Scapegoat, the masked heavyweight shockingly turned on his partner to side with Christian Cage.

The Instant Classic indoctrinated Luchasaurus as a member of The Patriarchy, even renaming him Killswitch after his finishing move. The latter served as Cage's "Right Hand of Destruction." In his last All Elite match, Killswitch helped Cage earn a World Title shot by enabling him to win the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2024.

However, AEW's resident dinosaur has not been seen on programming for some time, as he had to be hospitalized this past September owing to the effects and symptoms of double pneumonia. According to an update from December, the former Luchasaurus was "working hard towards a comeback," and credited Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling for aiding in his recovery.

However, it appears that Killswitch could still be some ways away from a comeback. The latest report from PWInsider notes that the 39-year-old star has not yet been cleared for in-ring competition.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Killswitch a very successful and safe recovery.

What has The Patriarchy been up to in the absence of Killswitch in AEW?

Luchasaurus' stable-mates in The Patriarchy have been under some strain lately, as Christian Cage's rivalry with HOOK led to the latter bringing in reinforcements in the form of Katsuyori Shibata and Samoa Joe. The fan-favorite trio, now going by the name The Opps, took on The Patriarchy's Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian last week on AEW Dynamite.

The newly-christened group demonstrated their in-ring cohesion and toughness by outmaneuvering the heel faction. Ultimately, HOOK won the match for his team by making Wayne submit to the Red Rum, all the while Joe stared down Christian as he helplessly watched his "son" lose to the choke hold.

It remains to be seen how Cage and The Patriarchy will retaliate against The Opps moving forward.

