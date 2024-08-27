Unfortunate update on major star's AEW return - Reports

A recent report provided an update on a major AEW star who didn't show up at All In last Sunday. Fans were anticipating the star's return during the show.

The major star in question is none other than Jay White. Jay has been out of action since an episode of Collision last month, where he was defeated by Hangman Adam Page in the Owen Hart Cup semi-final match. Fans were hopeful of The Switchblade's return at All In 2024, specifically during the Casino Gauntlet Match.

However, White did not appear throughout the Wembley event. Meanwhile, there has been an update on The Switchblade's status. Speaking on Fightful Select's Backstage Report Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp noted that Jay White got injured during his last match and was not cleared for All In and the Casino Gauntlet Match:

“He was discussed and even considered for the Casino Gauntlet at one point, but he was at TV the week prior and he was there to get checked out. I was told that he’s not cleared as of yet. He’s getting closer, obviously. Based on what we heard, not so fast on Switchblade Jay White, at least imminently returning. They wanted to load up that All In Casino Gauntlet match and that was the match he was considered for,” Sapp revealed. (H/T Ringside News)

What went down in the Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In 2024

Although Jay White was not in the Casino Gauntlet due to injury, the match was full of surprises. Ricochet made his blockbuster AEW debut as a surprise entrant. Furthermore, Nigel McGuinness made his in-ring return after over a decade as the surprise entrant in the match.

At the end of the match, Kill Switch came out and helped Christian Cage secure the win and earn an AEW World Title opportunity in the future. Only time will tell when Christian will cash in his title shot.

