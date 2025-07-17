  • home icon
  Unfortunate update on Will Ospreay's condition after missing AEW Dynamite - Reports

Unfortunate update on Will Ospreay's condition after missing AEW Dynamite - Reports

By Tejas Pagare
Published Jul 17, 2025 02:50 GMT
Will Ospreay played a crucial role at All In [Image Credit: AEW
Will Ospreay played a crucial role at All In [Image Credit: AEW's X handle]

AEW star Will Ospreay missed the latest episode of Dynamite after All In: Texas. The former International Champion has been one of the company's most valuable assets. He had a busy schedule leading up to the pay-per-view and helped All In build effectively. He and Swerve Strickland feuded with The Young Bucks. While their match was set, Ospreay also helped babyfaces against the Death Riders.

The Aerial Assassin had vowed to take down the Death Riders and help Hangman Page win the AEW World Title at All In: Texas. During the show, he and Swerve successfully defeated the Founding Fathers, and The Bucks were stripped of their EVP titles. In the main event, Hangman and Jon Moxley fought in a Texas Death Match. Will Ospreay entered the scene as soon as the Death Riders started to distract The Cowboy.

Unfortunately, the faction collectively attacked the former International Champion and had to be stretchered out of the arena. He was also absent from tonight's Dynamite. According to Fightful, Will Ospreay was banged up after the show and will not appear on TV for at least a month. However, no specific timeline has been given for his possible return.

It remains to be seen when the Ace of AEW will return to the squared circle. Fans are wondering what’s next for him.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Neda Ali
