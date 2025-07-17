Unfortunate update on Will Ospreay's condition after missing AEW Dynamite - Reports

AEW star Will Ospreay missed the latest episode of Dynamite after All In: Texas. The former International Champion has been one of the company's most valuable assets. He had a busy schedule leading up to the pay-per-view and helped All In build effectively. He and Swerve Strickland feuded with The Young Bucks. While their match was set, Ospreay also helped babyfaces against the Death Riders.

The Aerial Assassin had vowed to take down the Death Riders and help Hangman Page win the AEW World Title at All In: Texas. During the show, he and Swerve successfully defeated the Founding Fathers, and The Bucks were stripped of their EVP titles. In the main event, Hangman and Jon Moxley fought in a Texas Death Match. Will Ospreay entered the scene as soon as the Death Riders started to distract The Cowboy.

Unfortunately, the faction collectively attacked the former International Champion and had to be stretchered out of the arena. He was also absent from tonight's Dynamite. According to Fightful, Will Ospreay was banged up after the show and will not appear on TV for at least a month. However, no specific timeline has been given for his possible return.

It remains to be seen when the Ace of AEW will return to the squared circle. Fans are wondering what’s next for him.

