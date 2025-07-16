Update on absent AEW star's return who last wrestled 324 days ago - Reports

  • home icon
By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jul 16, 2025 17:53 GMT
A top AEW star has been absent from the ring for a long time. New details have come to light regarding his return.

Killswitch first joined AEW under the ring name Luchasaurus and formed a successful tag team with Jack Perry, known as Jurassic Express. Together, they even won the AEW World Tag Team Championship. However, Killswitch soon broke away from Perry after Christian Cage betrayed him. He aligned himself with Cage's faction, The Patriarchy. Since then, he has even found a bit of success in the ring. Many times, it seemed like the 40-year-old would turn on Cage, and this dynamic created some entertaining moments.

However, Killswitch's career came to a screeching halt when he was hospitalized after he was found collapsed in his home last year. He suffered from double pneumonia and was even close to permanent lung damage. Since then, he has been out of action. His last match took place at All In London.

During a Fightful Weekly Q&A podcast, a fan asked for an update on Killswitch. Sean Ross Sapp replied that he was backstage at Revolution 2025 and was also able to be used. However, there have been no updates regarding him since then.

Jim Cornette doesn't want Killswitch to return to AEW

Killswitch is one of the most popular stars on the AEW roster. He manages to get a good reaction from the fans during his matches. However, his skillset hasn't been best utilized by the Jacksonville-based promotion to make him a star. Hence, he has been on the receiving end of some criticism lately.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette suggested that Killswitch not return to All Elite Wrestling because he has failed to showcase his talent.

"If he does come back, I would suggest he leave again. Killswitch, dino douche, whatever. If he was [sic] capable of anything, we would have seen it by now. A long time before now. And the only thing he has ever done is gotten away," Cornette said. [From 06:55 to 07:20]
It will be interesting to see when Killswitch makes his return to the ring.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
