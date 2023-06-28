Update on AEW's plans for All Out 2023 - Reports

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II is in the history books, and it was a blockbuster event from start to finish. However, the hype train for the Jacksonville-based promotion doesn't stop here, as multiple major events have been scheduled throughout the rest of the year.

Among those is the fifth edition of AEW All Out, which is set to take place at the United Center in Chicago on September 3, 2023. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, some of the "top storylines" in All Elite Wrestling have been tentatively planned to run through the All Out pay-per-view.

The previous edition of All Out was a loaded show, with multiple champions being crowned on the night. The main event saw CM Punk defeat Jon Moxley via pinfall to become the AEW World Champion for the second time.

However, the Brawl Out incident between Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite easily overshadowed the in-ring action that took place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will be interesting to see what kind of surprises Tony Khan has planned for this year's edition of All Out.

Are you excited by the Jacksonville-based promotion's booking directions in recent weeks? Let us know in the comments section below.

