Update on Chris Jericho’s contract status with AEW - Reports

Recent reports have potentially revealed how long the former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is bound to stay with Tony Khan's promotion, according to his current contract.

Chris Jericho was one of the first major signings for the All Elite Wrestling promotion at the time of its inception back in 2019. Le Champion undoubtedly brought many eyes to the product, and carried Tony Khan's promotion to new heights. He also became the first-ever AEW World Champion.

As of now, Jericho is an established legend in the All Elite promotion, and performs in the ring even in his 50s. While The Ocho is currently thriving and enjoying his time in AEW, some fans have been wondering whether his time with the company is coming to an end soon.

The former WWE champion had signed a contract extension with Tony Khan last year. Meanwhile, a recent report provided an update on Jericho's contract duration with AEW. According to Fightful Select, Jericho is under a deal with Tony Khan's promotion "through at least the end of 2025".

Expand Tweet

Chris Jericho commented on his contract extension with AEW

As mentioned earlier, Chris Jericho had signed an extension with Tony Khan's promotion, and is reportedly bound to the contract at least till towards the end of 2025. After signing the extension deal, the former AEW World Champion also opened up on the reason during an interview with Variety:

"I guess the simple answer is 'Why not?' Things have been going so well in the company, and I really do feel that this is my company. It's tattooed on my heart, so to speak. I've been here since day one, and there's really no reason not to be here continuing forward." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, The DemoGod is paired with Kenny Omega in a tag team named "The Golden Jets," and the team is slated to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. Only time will tell what's next for Jericho in AEW.