AEW is now four years old, and according to a recent report, WWE is looking to sign several "key" players as their contracts with the Jacksonville-based promotion wind down. Speculation has sprung up around former IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer after he posted a tweet that suggested he was not going anywhere.

The 46-year-old signed with All Elite Wrestling in February 2020 and was heralded by his on-screen manager, WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. The Murderhawk Monster had a strong debut year, winning the Casino Battle Royal in 2020 and defeating Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Title in 2021, but has seen his television time dwindle recently.

Amid fans calling for him to get a spotlight on AEW TV and rumors that he could be WWE-bound, Archer took to X (fka Twitter) on October 4 to post the following:

"I ain't Fkn going anywhere!"

Expand Tweet

This tweet sparked rumors that The Murderhawk Monster had signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling. However, according to a new report from Fightful Select, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Fightful has reported that the tweet was not in reference to Lance Archer signing a new contract, leaving his future in the air for now.

Are you hopeful that Lance Archer will sign a new deal with AEW, or should he move on? Let us know in the comments section below!