WWE will be looking to sign 'key' AEW stars soon - Reports

WWE is always looking to sign the best talent in the world, and after officially signing Jade Cargill, according to new reports, the company is looking to get more AEW stars after their contracts expire by the end of the year.

Both companies have been on a roll lately as the Stamford-based promotion recently signed one of the top stars in AEW, Jade Cargill, as well as Cody Rhodes last year. As for All Elite Wrestling, they recovered from their loss with the signing of former World Champion and Hall of Famer Adam Copeland FKA Edge.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, several AEW contracts will be up by the end of the year, and World Wrestling Entertainment will potentially try to get the key ones.

"Several" AEW contracts will be up at the end of the year, and WWE will be looking to sign all of the "key ones". WWE's creative for Jade Cargill has been deemed as important, as "she's not going to be the last person" to jump ship."

Former writer wants top AEW star to sign with WWE

Former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about the possibility of Britt Baker jumping ship to World Wrestling Entertainment.

This week on Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer stated that he felt Britt had every skill to be a top star in the Stamford-based promotion. He also made a bold claim that Britt Baker would be feuding with Charlotte Flair for the top prize in the Women's division if she joined the company.

"I honestly think she would kill in WWE. She's everything that company wants in a wrestler. She is the total package, she has an awesome submission for her finisher, she's really good on the mic, and she can get other people over. She's not the only one looking good out there. I really like Britt Baker. I like Jade but I don't think she would do as well over there. I think she would get lost in the hype, and it would just be squash matches like those Omos matches. But Britt would be up there with Charlotte Flair, and they would be wrestling back and forth for the World Championship." [18:12 - 18:50]

