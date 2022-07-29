Distressing update on FTR’s Dax Harwood following legendary match at ROH Death Before Dishonor

FTR's Dax Harwood is the latest name on AEW's ever-growing injury list. According to the latest reports, Harwood worked with several injuries during his match at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

Harwood & Cash Wheeler successfully defended their ROH Tag Team Titles against The Briscoes in a two-out-of-three falls match in the main event of Ring of Honor's second pay-per-view of the year.

It was a rematch of their bout at Supercard of Honor 2022, where Dax & Cash captured the ROH Tag Team Championships for the first time.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



FTR defeats The Briscoes to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championships



@ringofhonor #DeathBeforeDishonor WHAT A MATCH.FTR defeats The Briscoes to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championships WHAT A MATCH.FTR defeats The Briscoes to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championships 🏆@ringofhonor #DeathBeforeDishonor https://t.co/9jCRbSRWpe

The Death Before Dishonor bout took its toll on Harwood. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that he worked with a torn labrum and a swollen eye:

“Dax Harwood is the latest AEW wrestler working with a torn labrum. After the Briscoes match, he came out of it with a swollen eye, a stiff neck, and his bad shoulder was worse,” said Dave Meltzer (H/T: WrestleTalk)

FTR was absent from the Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite. There's no word on when AEW fans will see Harwood & Wheeler next. Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Dax Harwood heals up quickly.

FTR is having the run of their careers in 2022

Wrestling fans know that FTR is one of the greatest tag teams, but in 2022, they have gone above and beyond to state their claim as the greatest tag team.

Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler currently hold the Ring of Honor, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Championships, while being the rightful #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships for nearly four months (according to the AEW rankings).

Matt & John @MJMakeAPodcast FTR is having one of the best years in the business for tag teams period. What a year 2022 has been for these two guys. Best tag team in the world right now. #DeathBeforeDishonor FTR is having one of the best years in the business for tag teams period. What a year 2022 has been for these two guys. Best tag team in the world right now. #DeathBeforeDishonor https://t.co/Hx5yAFZcSn

Their quality of work has been second to none, with their two bouts against The Briscoes seen as two of the year's best matches.

Keeping their bouts against CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and The Young Bucks in mind, do you think FTR is 2022's best tag team? Let us know in the comments section down below!

