Update on Miro's mysterious AEW absence - Reports

New details have now come to light regarding Miro's prolonged absence from AEW.

After joining AEW, Miro's career quickly took off. He dominated the roster and captured the AEW TNT Championship. However, after losing the title, his career seemingly took a downturn. He spent several months off television. When AEW launched Collision, vignettes of him started coming out and he also made his return to AEW programming.

The former Rusev immediately found himself involved in an angle with Andrade El Idolo and CJ Perry. Their feud culminated in a match at AEW World's End which was won by the Bulgarian Brute after a shocking betrayal by CJ Perry. Following World's End, the former TNT Champion was again off television, which left many fans wondering about his absence.

Tony Khan even confirmed at the AEW Revolution media scrum that Miro and Keith Lee were supposed to be involved in the Meat Madness Match but were removed due to their unavailability.

Sean Ross Sapp confirmed on Fightful Select's Q&A podcast that the former TNT Champion was expected to make his in-ring return a couple of months ago but he is apparently behind schedule.

“They were hoping he would be back a couple months ago but he’s behind schedule.” [H/T - RingsideNews]

Miro reveals what he loves most about AEW

Miro has been part of the AEW roster for a few years now. Although he hasn't been active on television recently, he was a regular part of their programming in his initial years.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, the former TNT Champion revealed that he enjoys the freedom he gets in AEW.

“I love the freedom of styles that we have, right. We have people from Mexico, from Japan, from Bulgaria, from England . You just come in and bring your style and fight the way you want to which I really [want]. What brought me to this company at the first place is that freedom that you get.” [2:42 - 3:00]

It will be interesting to see when the former TNT Champion will make his in-ring return to AEW.

