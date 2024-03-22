Update on MJF's AEW status amidst "secretive" absence - Reports

Amid his TV absence over the past few months, a recent report has provided an update on the status of former AEW world champion MJF.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has not been seen on AEW TV ever since losing the world title to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view. Many fans also speculated that Max's contract had expired and he would be signing with WWE. However, reports suggested that he is on a hiatus and will be back soon.

Amidst all the rumors and speculations, there seems to be a new update on the MJF situation. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the status of MJF with Tony Khan's promotion.

Meltzer wrote that the former world champion is still out of action and not cleared to compete due to a significant shoulder injury. Furthermore, it was also noted that Maxwell is being as secretive as possible in his absence.

Expand Tweet

Max has been completely inactive from social media ever since his last appearance at the Worlds End PPV. He has not made any public appearances or given any interviews since his absence.

Tony Khan recently provided an update on MJF's AEW status

It's fair to say that MJF has been one of Tony Khan's favorite homegrown stars since the inception of his promotion and he doesn't want to lose him. During a recent interview with SportsGrid, TK gave a candid answer when asked about Max's status:

"Well, it's something to keep an eye on with MJF. He's a great wrestler for AEW and has been a great world champion. He was very injured and I would love to have MJF back anytime and we'll see what happens here."

Meanwhile, Max might still be recovering from injuries if the reports are to be believed. Moreover, fans will have to stay tuned with all the latest updates to know about his current status.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you want to see MJF back on Tony Khan's promotion? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion