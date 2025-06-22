Update on nephew of WWE legend; whereabouts revealed amid long AEW absence - Reports

AEW has a massive roster to contend with, and not everyone can make it onto television every week. However, a promising young star has been absent for months, and a new update has shed some light on his whereabouts.

Tommy Billington is the nephew of WWE legend The Dynamite Kid. The 23-year-old began his wrestling career on the UK indie scene in 2018 and quickly made a name for himself. He found his way to AEW in 2024 and was reportedly signed by Tony Khan last August.

Billington has competed in a few matches for AEW and ROH, but he's been curiously absent for most of 2025. With his pedigree and physical ability, fans were excited to see him develop, but it seems he's returned to the independent scene lately.

As noted by Sean Ross Sapp in a Q&A on Fightful Select, the English star has all but disappeared from AEW programming. However, he's recently been spotted in different promotions across North America and Japan, which Sapp believes is a good sign.

Younger members of Tony Khan's roster are often given the freedom to hone their talents in other promotions, but whether this will help Tommy Billington climb the ladder in All Elite Wrestling remains to be seen.

Tommy Billington was reportedly injured at an AEW-related event

Not all of Tommy Billington's appearances for All Elite Wrestling have been televised. The young star competed on this year's Jericho Cruise back in February and reportedly suffered an injury during the voyage.

The new Dynamite Kid faced Konosuke Takeshita and former WWE Superstar Elijah on the cruise, and PWInsider later reported that he'd separated his shoulder. This would certainly put him out of action for a while, but it's unclear whether he took time off to rehab the injury, as he was back in the ring just two weeks later for Kyushu Pro Wrestling in Japan.

He's since returned to North America and wrestled several matches in the US and Canada. Whether Tony Khan has any plans to bring him back to TV remains unclear.

