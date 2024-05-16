Update on Saraya’s (fka Paige) AEW absence - Reports

Saraya (fka Paige) is set to appear on a reality television show amidst her absence from AEW. This would be her appearance on the MTV series Catfish.

The Anti-Diva made her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion in September 2022. She has been away from in-ring action since February 2024. Her last match took place on the February 7 episode of Rampage. However, Fightful Select reported that Saraya will be appearing on MTV's Catfish, with her involvement planned as a co-host.

It was noted that the episode in which the former WWE Superstar is set to appear will be filmed this week, with May 15 being the final day of shooting. Saraya will miss the AEW Dynamite tapings as a result of this schedule.

The report also alluded to a source who joked about Saraya's popularity making the verification of her identity relatively easy, which would cause an episode of Catfish focusing on the former AEW Women's World Champion to be a short one. However, the production reportedly discovered several accounts pretending to be Saraya.

In her last in-ring appearance in All Elite Wrestling, Saraya and Ruby Soho took on Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale on Rampage.

Soho deserted the British star in the ring during the match, officially ending her association with The Outcasts, which resulted in Statlander and Nightingale picking up the win.

