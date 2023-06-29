Was CM Punk present backstage on AEW Dynamite last night? - Reports

AEW continued its Canada tour last night in Hamilton, Ontario, with an episode of Dynamite, which was fallout from Forbidden Door II.

Several top names were missing from the show, with chief among them being CM Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar has become the talk of the wrestling world since his return to the company during the premiere episode of Collision in Chicago. He then showed up on Dynamite last week, which in Tony Khan's words, was to show everyone that there's "no hard roster split."

However, Punk and Elite were kept on different sides of the building during the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II this past weekend.

But the Chicago native's absence from Dynamite last night led to fans wondering about his whereabouts during the show. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that CM Punk was not present backstage this week.

Despite his absence from the flagship programming, The Second City Saint is slated to appear on Collision this Saturday. CM Punk has advanced to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup after defeating Satoshi Kojima at Forbidden Door II.

He will now face the winner of the match between Samoa Joe and Roderick Strong, who will lock horns later this week.

