Mercedes Mone's AEW debut was attended by her friends from the WWE, Naomi, Bayley, and Tamina. Some recent reports have revealed what the Jacksonville-based promotion told the WWE talent after appearing at the arena.

The former Sasha Banks made her much-anticipated debut for AEW at the Big Business edition of Dynamite in her hometown of Boston. The CEO has seemingly gotten straight to business, as she has been in a rivalry with TBS Women's Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, WWE Superstars Naomi, Tamina, and Bayley were told that they wouldn't be filmed as they were there to support their friend Mercedes Mone. Some of the All Elite talent was also present with them on the rafters.

After she arrived at All Elite Wrestling, Mone seems to have been offered her own private locker room.

Mercedes Mone opens up about her talks with AEW CEO Tony Khan

Mercedes Mone debuted in All Elite Wrestling at Dynamite Big Business, and the latter has revealed the conversation she had with Tony Khan. In an appearance on 98.5 Stick to Wrestling, The CEO revealed that her first conversation with Khan was based on how the company's women's division was presented.

"It was amazing. We've been talking for quite some time now. The alignment felt so right in 2024. There have been so many beautiful things in the works. When he called me the first time, I was like, I'll think about it, TK. We have to build this relationship. Let me keep on watching and seeing this women's division.' I kept on watching the division and my dreams became so much bigger and brighter. I knew instantly I wanted AEW to be my home."

Mercedes Mone is set to make her in-ring debut at the Double or Nothing PPV event in 2024. She is set to challenge the winner of the TBS Women's Title match at the AEW Dynasty PPV.

