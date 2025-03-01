Why AEW extended former WWE star's contract despite threats to expose the company [Reports] 

AEW has made headlines after extending some talents' contracts in the past few months. Some recent reports have unveiled why the promotion extended former WWE star Maria Kanellis' contract despite her threats to expose the company.

Maria Kanellis signed with AEW in 2022. She was mainly used as a manager on the company's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. Maria used to manage ROH stars Griff Garrison and Cole Karter. However, Maria took time off due to health issues, and her contract expired on January 31, 2025. The former WWE star has stated in interviews that she's open to talking about her experience working with Tony Khan.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Maria Kanellis and AEW reached an agreement for a several-month extension, and there was supposed to be an announcement made by the company, but it never happened. The Tony Khan-led promotion may have wanted to extend the star's contract because she has experience in creative booking, wrestling, broadcasting, and more. Also, her husband, Mike Bennett, is still with the company.

"They came to an agreement on a several-month extension around that period, which ran through January. There was supposed to be an announcement, but it never happened. Mike Bennett is still with the company. Maria has experience in wrestling, managing, broadcasting, creative and booking." [H/T: Fightful]

Former AEW star Maria Kanellis provides an update on her future

Maria Kanellis has wrestled for multiple promotions in the past and has great experience. She recently left All Elite Wrestling and has opened up about what's next for her in life.

Speaking on the Adult Conversations podcast, Maria Kanellis revealed she has had some thoughts about her future since her departure. Maria stated she is currently focused on being a mother but also has plans about focusing on her other passions.

"As my contract was coming up, I was very much like, I went back and forth. I'm like, 'Okay, what do I want to be next? Where do I want to go? Do I want to do this? Do I want to try and fight for this company or go this way?' At the end of the day, I kind of took a step back and was like, 'You know what, I don't think I want that right now.' I want to be a mom. I want that to be enough, but I also want to find fulfillment in other things that I'm super passionate about."

The fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Maria Kanellis.

