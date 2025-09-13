Why Ronda Rousey may join AEW [Reports]

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 13, 2025 01:24 GMT
UFC Hall of Fame: Official Class of 2018 Induction Ceremony - Source: Getty
UFC Hall of Fame: Official Class of 2018 Induction Ceremony - Source: Getty

Ronda Rousey redefined women in sports with her tenure in UFC and WWE during her active career. Despite enjoying her life outside the ring and pursuing other endeavors now, a recent report has emerged hinting at her return to wrestling in Tony Khan's promotion, AEW.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet competed in the company's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, back in 2023. However, in a recent interview, Rousey believed that her days as an in-ring performer were over. Despite that statement, Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that some insiders believed Rousey might be interested in joining All Elite Wrestling, especially if the company brought in her MMA Four Horsewomen cohort, Shayna Baszler.

According to Meltzer, the belief emerged after Ronda Rousey's recent comments praising AEW star Jon Moxley for helping her friend, Marina Shafir, become a regular fixture for the company as part of The Death Riders. However, the veteran wrestling journalist also noted that Tony Khan did not approve of Rousey teaming up with Shafir to battle Athena and Billie Starkz at a Pro Wrestling Revolver show on November 16, 2023.

This happened as the same match was set to take place for the ROH tapings, which were held a day after the aforementioned event. However, Jon Moxley reportedly worked things out, and the fans got to witness the match, both at the Revolver show and the ROH tapings. Meltzer concluded that Ronda Rousey was apparently not happy with how the situation went down.

Ronda Rousey reveals reason for not returning to WWE

Ronda Rousey left WWE following her defeat at the hands of Shayna Baszler at the 2023 SummerSlam PLE. The former WWE Women's Champion recently said she had no interest in returning to the company, as she had accomplished everything during her tenure. Moreover, Rousey was unhappy about never getting an opportunity to do a storyline with her MMA Four Horsewomen.

"So I really have no reason to go back. I wanted to do a run with the Four Horsewomen and I never got to do that. And now I feel like I've already accomplished everything that I wanted to in WWE and all that's really left for me is to go there and have fun with my friends, and none of my friends are there anymore," she said. [H/T: Uncrowned]

With Rousey currently focused on her life outside the squared circle, it remains to be seen what the future holds for her.

