Ronda Rousey reveals the reason she won't return to WWE

Ronda Rousey recently shared why she does not have an interest in returning to WWE. The UFC legend's final match in the company was a loss to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam 2023.

Ad

In an interview with Uncrowned, Ronda Rousey opened up about why she didn't want to return to the promotion. She noted that she didn't have a reason to go back and that she had already accomplished everything that she wanted to in the company. Rousey added that she wanted to do a storyline with the Hoursewomen during her time in WWE but never got the opportunity.

"So I really have no reason to go back. I wanted to do a run with the Four Horsewomen and I never got to do that. And now I feel like I've already accomplished everything that I wanted to in WWE and all that's really left for me is to go there and have fun with my friends, and none of my friends are there anymore," she said.

Ad

Trending

Rousey also shared that she had a family now and didn't have the time to travel as much anymore.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

“I just don't think I could ever be on the road with the company again. I have two girls now, and hopefully we can have some more soon, I'd love that. And there's just no room in my life to be able to maintain that lifestyle and a family at the same time," she added. [H/T: Uncrowned]

Ad

Raj Prashad @RajPrashad Ronda Rousey has never been afraid to do things others haven’t before - trailblazer, UFC champion, WWE champion, and now an established writer. I caught up with her to understand how she became an author and chat about what’s next. ✍🏻@uncrownedcombat

Ad

Rousey hasn't wrestled since teaming up with Marina Shafir to defeat Athena and Billie Starkz during a Ring of Honor taping in 2023.

Vince Russo discusses why Ronda Rousey left WWE

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently commented on why Ronda Rousey felt like she had to leave the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Russo suggested that the 38-year-old was used to training at one place and that the travel likely wasn't a fit for her.

Ad

"I think what happened with Ronda Rousey was, bro, I think what got to Ronda Rousey was the house shows. You know Rousey was used to training at the same facility and going home every night, and now all of a sudden she is on the road, a different city, and that did not work with her," said Russo.

Ad

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Rousey ever decides to return to WWE in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!