Veteran explains why Ronda Rousey had to leave WWE (Exclusive)

Ronda Rousey was one of the most interesting figures in WWE history, having moved from MMA to professional wrestling. However, her time in the Stamford-based promotion wasn't as successful as some had expected, which is due to the schedule, or so a veteran believes.
WWE had a demanding schedule at the time, with house shows in addition to weekly episodes. According to former WWE head writer Vince Russo, the tight routine, along with being on the road for long periods, probably did not sit well with Ronda, and she left the company in 2023.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained:
"I think what happened with Ronda Rousey was, bro, I think what got to Ronda Rousey was the house shows. You know Ronda Rousey was used to training at the same facility and going home every night, and now all of a sudden she is on the road, a different city, and that did not work with her." [2:02 onwards]
The former WWE star won't be back anytime soon
While the 38-year-old faced a tough time in the Stamford-based promotion, many expect her to return eventually. However, that might not happen in the near future.
Speaking on the UNTAPPED podcast, Ronda stated that she was not planning to return to the squared circle. According to her, she's focused on motherhood at this point.
"I'm deep in mom mode. I'm not in the studio. I'm not working out in my garage, and I'm just trying to reclaim my body from motherhood," she said. [3:06-3:20]
It remains to be seen if Ronda Rousey will ever return to the Stamford-based promotion.
