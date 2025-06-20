4-time WWE champion seemingly confirms her career is over; might never compete again

A popular former WWE star has seemingly confirmed that her days as an in-ring competitor may be behind her now, as she has embraced motherhood. In a recent interview, the legendary Ronda Rousey turned down rumors of her return.
Rousey is among the greatest MMA fighters, who made a smooth transition into the wrestling business by joining the Stamford-based company in 2018. In the following years, the four-time WWE champion went on to achieve immense success in the company, winning the SmackDown Women's Title twice, the RAW Women's Championship once, and the Women's Tag Team Title once.
However, five years later, in 2023, Ronda Rousey left WWE after losing to her real-life best friend, Shayna Baszler, at that year's SummerSlam. In a recent appearance on the UNTAPPED podcast, Rousey was quizzed if she was frequenting the gym to prepare for a return. However, the 38-year-old star clarified that she is devoted to being a mother and is not training to compete again.
"I'm deep in mom mode. I'm not in the studio. I'm not working out in my garage, and I'm just trying to reclaim my body from motherhood," she said. [3:06-3:20]
Wrestling insider provides an update on Ronda Rousey's potential WWE return
A few weeks ago, in a Q&A session with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WrestleVotes shared an update on The Baddest Woman on The Planet making a potential return to the global juggernaut down the line.
The wrestling insider noted that Rousey shared good relations with WWE's parent company, TKO, which could pave the way for her return. However, there was no update on whether she would wrestle again.
"It's a flip of a coin for Rousey. I'd imagine she's back at some point. She has a connection with TKO; don't know [if] it's going to be anytime soon."
Ronda Rousey's last in-ring outing came in November 2023, when she teamed up with AEW star Marina Shafir for a one-off match against Athena and Billie Starkz in ROH.
