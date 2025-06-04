Ronda Rousey WWE return update (Exclusive)

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey made a name for herself in WWE after debuting in 2018. She had one of the best rookie years for the company, becoming the WWE Women's Champion shortly after debuting and creating history by maineventing WrestleMania 35 alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Following her defeat in the main-event of WrestleMania 35, she took some time off and returned to the company during the 2022 Royal Rumble. She immediately made a mark once again by winning the event and went on to win more WWE titles during her second stint.

However, her second stint wasn't as successful as her first one, and her relationship with the fans soured, leading her to quit WWE. Speaking about her during the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he claimed that Ronda Rousey could come back at some point given her relationship with TKO.

"It's a flip of a coin for Rousey. I'd imagine she's back at some point. She has a connection with TKO, don't know it's going to be anytime soon," he said. [From 35:20 onwards]

WWE's parent company, TKO, also owns the UFC, and Ronda Rousey made a name for herself in the UFC, becoming their inaugural Women's Bantamweight Champion. She even became the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in Judo when she won the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

