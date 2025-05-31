3 Free agents Tony Khan could sign to replace Mariah May in AEW

Tony Khan is reportedly losing former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May to WWE. Her last match happened at Revolution 2025, where she was defeated by "Timeless" Toni Storm in a False Count Anywhere Hollywood Ending Match. May's time in All Elite Wrestling was short but memorable. Her title run was enjoyable, and she was a Dynamite mainstay.

The Glamour will probably succeed in the rival promotion if she joins it. However, Tony Khan now has the massive responsibility of finding her replacement. The company's women's division is currently thriving, but a few additions can make things even better. Thankfully, the free agent market has multiple talents who will fit well in the Jacksonville-based company.

Here are three free agents Tony Khan may sign following Mariah May's departure:

#3. Elayna Black (FKA Cora Jade)

WWE recently released Elayna Black, who performed under the ring name Cora Jade in the Stamford-based company. The 24-year-old's departure was unexpected because she was a regular on NXT. She was a part of the company for four years. Her run was hit and miss, but she did get to hold the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship once with Roxanne Perez.

Interestingly, before signing with the Stamford-based company, the Chicago native appeared a few times on AEW Dark under her current ring name. She portrayed a gothic gimmick, which had potential. Since the former WWE star is now a free agent, Tony Khan must bring her back and strengthen his women's locker room. She could fit perfectly in the Hounds of Hell faction.

#2. ⁠Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler would be a brilliant addition to All Elite Wrestling. She is an industry veteran and a gifted in-ring worker. She achieved immense success on WWE's developmental brand, where she won the NXT Women's Championship twice. However, Baszler never held a singles title on the main roster, but she did become WWE Women's Tag Team Champion thrice.

Baszler is currently 44 but has shown zero signs of slowing down. She is an asset in the free agent market, and Tony Khan must not waste time. She could be a locker room leader and a valuable addition to the company. Furthermore, she has a shared history with Death Riders member Marina Shafir due to their MMA background. This opens up the possibility of creative storytelling.

#1. Ronda Rousey could be Tony Khan's golden goose

Ronda Rousey is a global star. She is a UFC legend, and her WWE career is also filled with accolades. She won the SmackDown Women's Championship twice and the RAW Women's Title once. Additionally, she held the Women's Tag Team Championship once with recently released former WWE star Shayna Baszler.

Tony Khan must prioritize bringing Rousey to his company. Though she has retired as a full-time performer, the veteran previously indicated that she would be open to returning to the squared circle on a part-time basis, albeit within the safe confines of WWE. However, Khan could secure her services via a lucrative contract. She would be a game-changer and one of the greatest AEW signings ever. If she joins the promotion, the 38-year-old should ideally be booked as a heel. She is excellent in the ring but lacks mic skills. With a manager like Don Callis or Stokely, her weaknesses could be masked.

Khan could book Rousey like how WWE used to book Brock Lesnar. She could steamroll the entire women's division and have a run like Goldberg had in WCW. Furthermore, she could be part of captivating storylines. Ronda also has a history with Shafir, so her involvement with The Death Riders could make for some must-see weekly TV.

