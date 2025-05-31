Female star breaks silence after officially announcing AEW departure

A major female AEW star has just sent out a message after officially announcing that they are leaving the promotion. They had a key takeaway from the situation that they will embody moving forward.

Abadon announced earlier today that their contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion was coming to an end by June and would not be renewed. They also mentioned how they were working on not being fazed by this and would keep working for all that the future held for them.

The Living Dead Girl has taken to X/Twitter hours later to post another message following their announcement. They embraced both the heartfelt and negative comments the news received. The star noted that this would be what drives them to do their best.

"The love and cruelty is both incredibly awful and incredibly kind. Thank you for both. Regardless, it drives me to be the best I can be," Abadon wrote.

Abadon is seemingly ready to wrestle outside AEW

Last week, the 33-year-old briefly spoke about their current plans and expressed their intentions of wanting to continue competing in the ring. They were looking for competition.

Abadon has not had a match in AEW since December 2023, when they challenged Julia Hart for the TBS Championship. The Living Dead Girl has since been spotted mostly on ROH or on the independent circuit.

Their social media post came at an interesting time, as this was before they announced their departure from the promotion. This could be seen as a sign that they were looking for any available opportunities they could get.

"Hi, let's wrestle!" Abadon wrote.

It is unclear what the future holds for Abadon, but they are now part of the latest departures from the Jacksonville-based promotion. Fans should stay tuned to find out where they will sign next.

