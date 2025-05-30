Elayna Black (fka Cora Jade) unveils stunning new look ahead of non-compete clause expiration

Former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade has reverted to her old in-ring name, Elayna Black, following her departure from the Stamford-based promotion. She recently unveiled her new look in a social media update.

The 24-year-old had been an integral part of NXT for quite some time. However, she was released from her contract by the global juggernaut alongside several other performers earlier this month, ending her four-year tenure with the company, and even before receiving her main roster call-up. Black is currently serving a 30-day non-compete clause as stipulated in her WWE deal.

Meanwhile, Cora Jade took to her Instagram stories today to share her stunning new look. The former NXT star has ditched her old hairstyle with black on one half and purple on the other side. She has instead integrated pink with her natural black hair.

Check out a screengrab of her Instagram story below:

Elayna Black shares new look [Picture credit: star's Instagram account]

Wrestling veteran slams Cora Jade for controversial remarks after WWE exit

Cora Jade accused her bosses, co-workers, and fans of body shaming following her departure from WWE. Interestingly, wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff slammed Jade for her recent comments.

In an earlier edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer pointed out that the wrestling promotion might not have re-signed stars like Aleister Black and Rusev had they spoken ill of their WWE experience. Bischoff advised Jade and other released stars against making such statements.

"Had Aleister or Rusev or anybody else went on an emotional journey to expose all the reasons why they were wronged by WWE, do you think they'd be back?" Bischoff said. "Probably not. So just be a f***ing pro. Quit your whining and your b****ing and your childish reactions because of stupid things that other ignorant people who have never been in the industry say because their opinions don't really f***ing matter." [From 29:19 to 29:50]

You can check out Eric Bischoff's comments in the video below:

With her non-compete clause nearing expiration, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Elayna Black. It will be interesting to see if she ever returns to WWE.

