Major star accuses WWE bosses of body shaming following release

A recently released WWE star has accused bosses, co-workers, and even fans of body shaming. The name in question confirmed her departure from the Stamford-based company earlier this Friday.

Earlier today, Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin, two of the NXT stars released from the company, dismissed a recent report suggesting several performers were let go for not working hard in training. Hell's Favorite Harlot took to her X/Twitter account to blast the rumors by writing about her training schedule.

Responding to Gigi Dolin's post, Cora Jade noted that she had to go to her own gym outside of work. The former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion claimed she was body shamed by her bosses, co-workers, and fans despite her "strength and conditioning" training.

"This, plus can’t forget having to go to my own gym outside of work after “strength and conditioning” that wasn’t doing anything for me other than get me body shamed by my bosses, coworkers, and fans :) crazy!" she wrote.

You can check out Cora Jade's X/Twitter post:

Wrestling veteran slams WWE for recent releases

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda's BroDown, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo raised several intriguing questions following the recent releases.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that WWE invests a lot of money in developing new talent in NXT. He noted that the global juggernaut loses the investment every time a former NXT star gets released. Russo questioned who should be held accountable for the losses.

"At the end of the day, guys, this is a business, and you guys have to understand something. Mac knows this. From the day somebody is put into NXT and they go through the NXT system, and then they go up to the WWE, guys, do you know how many millions of dollars they invest in the talent? Do you know how much money it is to start with somebody green with NXT and see them through the system? So, what my point is, every time they cut a Dakota [Kai], every time they cut a Shayna Baszler, bro, you're flushing money down the toilet. You've invested millions and millions of dollars and television time in these people, and then you're cutting them loose. Who the hell is responsible for that? How many misses until somebody is held responsible?" [From 15:10 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

The wrestling promotion also released several names earlier this year following the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen if another set of stars will exit the company before the end of the year.

