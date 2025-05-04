Recently released WWE star blasts rumored reason behind NXT releases

WWE released several stars over the last couple of days. Surprisingly, in addition to the main roster, the Stamford-based company also let go of many NXT stars.
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported an interesting reason behind the release of several NXT stars. It was noted that in addition to the ones who did not stand out, the performers perceived as not working hard were shown the exit door. Gigi Dolin, one of the developmental brand's stars, released this Friday, dismissed the reported reason in a recent social media update.
The 27-year-old took to her X/Twitter account to clarify that she used to train 3-4 days a week, including cardio drills with one of the toughest coaches she had worked with. Gigi Dolin added that she used to work out every day.
"When I wasn’t traveling to work for either of the two companies I was working for, I trained very hard 3-4 days a week, bumping my a** off and doing cardio drills with one of the best/toughest coaches I’ve worked with. And worked out every single day. With live events every other weekend. So yeah, I don’t wanna hear this lol. The way my body feels says otherwise," she wrote.
Gigi Dolin competed for a major WWE title last month
Gigi Dolin's release was a massive surprise for wrestling fans, as she had recently competed in two championship matches.
Dolin teamed up with Tatum Paxley to challenge The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the April 22 edition of NXT. Although the challengers put forth an incredible performance, Morgan and Rodriguez managed to defend their title.
Dolin and Paxley also competed for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Title at Rebellion 2025. The championship match saw the duo of Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance successfully defend their title against Meta-Four, Spitfire, and the team of Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley in a four-way battle.
It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Tatum Paxley, one of Gigi Dolin's allies, after Hell's Favorite Harlot's surprising WWE release.