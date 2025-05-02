24-year-old star confirms WWE release; sends heartfelt message

A 24-year-old WWE star confirmed her release from the company in a heartfelt message today on social media. The promotion released Braun Strowman and several other major WWE Superstars ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown in Des Moines, Iowa.

NXT star Cora Jade took to social media today to confirm that she had been released by the company. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion took to her official X account to send a heartfelt message after being let go by the promotion. Jade noted that she was thankful for the opportunity to live out her childhood dream and teased that she would have more to say in the future.

"Thankful for all the childhood dreams I got to live out! I have a lot to say in due time. Stay tuned xoxo," she wrote.

Jade teamed up with Roxanne Perez earlier this month during the countdown show for NXT Stand & Deliver 2025, but the duo failed to become the number one contenders for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. Her last match with the promotion was a loss to Sol Ruca at a WWE Live Event on April 25.

WWE veteran praises Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez

Natalya recently spoke highly about Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. The veteran was not booked for a match at WrestleMania this year but did defeat Miyu Yamashita at GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII on April 17.

In an interview with Love Wrestling, Natalya stated that Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade were an inspiration to little girls because they achieved their dreams. She noted that with hard work and dedication, anything was possible.

"She has this photo of us that we took, a selfie in the audience, and she like made it. So, it's really cool again, like Roxy, Cora's a fan. She's a fan, she loves this, and she's here. She made it. Cora and Roxy are a great message to little girls, and guys, everywhere, that you can have big dreams and you can accomplish them. You can achieve them. With hard work, dedication, and not ever taking no for an answer, you can achieve your dreams." [H/T - Fightful]

Only time will tell what the future holds for Cora Jade moving forward following her WWE release today.

